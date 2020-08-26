 Skip to main content
Virus activity remains high according to Columbia County report
031920-bara-news-emergency-03 (copy)

Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz addresses the county board in March about the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last week, the county has has a total of 307 positive cases and reports over 10,000 negative cases. 

 Nicole Aimone/ DAILY REGISTER

Columbia County faced an increase of 34 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, which has held the activity level at high since earlier last month.

As of 3 p.m. Aug. 26 there are 334 positive cases of coronavirus in the county, which is an increase of 27 cases since Aug 20, according to the county health departments daily report.

The total number of negative cases in the county since March is 11,379 as of Aug. 26. 

There have been 299 recovered cases in the county, with 35 of the total cases remaining active and monitored by the public health department.

According to the county's weekly report, the age group most affected by the virus in the last week was individuals 20 to 29 years old. 

The age groups for individuals 30-39 and 40-49 follow. 

The least affected age groups in children 10 years old or younger.  Individuals in the age group of 80 to 89 years old and 90 years old and over are also least affect by the virus in the last week. 

Columbia County Public Health Officer Susan Lorenz did not respond to request for comment on the status of coronavirus in the county on Tuesday.

The department’s 2020 budget allows for five public health nurses, who are responsible for contacting and monitoring individuals who have tested positive for the virus and those who could have potential exposure to the virus.

The department is operating with three public health nurses, after two recent resignations during the pandemic.

Finance Committee Chairman Matt Rorhbeck, of Columbus, said coronavirus and additional funding might be something the county board considers when making 2021 budgetary decisions.

Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone 

