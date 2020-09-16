Visitation restricted at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Inpatient visitation is indefinitely restricted at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam.

No visitors will be allowed into the inpatient unit, with the following exceptions: one birth partner per delivering mother; two adult visitors for an end-of-life situations; and one parent or guardian may per a minor child patient.

Other areas, including outpatient surgery, clinics and emergency services, are not currently affected, but restrictions for Hillside Manor, Eagle’s Wings and Remembrance Home remain in effect.

Restrictions are being set in place because active COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates in and around Dodge County continue to rise, and the flu season is just around the corner.

“These decisions are never easy, but our community can always trust that safety is our top priority,” said Chief Administrative Officer Angelia Foster. “The safeguards we have in place, including mandatory masking, screening for all who enter our facilities, and utilization of proper personal protective equipment mean patients can feel assured it is safe to entrust us with their care.”

Friends and family can either utilize their personal devices or use the virtual visitation room in the hospital’s main lobby to connect with patients over the phone or through video.

Those wishing to use the virtual visitation room can set up a time by calling 887-6617. To use a personal device, call 887-7181 and ask for the nurse’s station. Information about the availability of virtual visits will also be posted in each patient room.