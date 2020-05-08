Vita Plus provides dairy and meat for Columbus area residents

School meal programs and food pantries in local communities will receive dairy, beef, and pork products to distribute to Columbia and Dodge County families due to $3,500 worth of contributions from Vita Plus and its Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project.
Vita Plus, an employee-owned livestock feed and nutrition company, has committed $100,000 to support rural food security initiatives throughout the Upper Midwest. The purposes of the project are to assist those in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting dairy, swine, and beef producers by purchasing their products as dairy and livestock farms face subsequent market challenges.
The following contributions have been made:
- The 80 families served by the Blessings in a Backpack programs at the Columbus and Fall River School Districts will receive 160 pounds of fresh mozzarella and 80 pounds of cheese curds purchased from Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo at a discount.
- The Neighbors in Constant Care Foundation, serving Columbus and Fall River, received $750 to purchase beef and pork from local farmers to distribute to families in need.
- About 250 pounds of brats and 180 pounds of center-cut pork chops will be distributed to food pantries throughout Columbia and Dodge counties. The meat was purchased from Pernat/Haase Meats in Juneau at a discount.
- The Cambria-
- Friesland School District received $750 to purchase milk and cheese for its school meal program.
- The Randolph School District received 2,200 half-pint bottles of chocolate milk from Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus to be included in 165 lunches for two weeks.
For more information, call 800.362.8334 or visit vitaplus.com.
