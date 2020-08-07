'Voice to the future': Baraboo, Portage residents document history of living during pandemic

After two months, Larkin sent the journal — along with a photo of herself holding a sign about why she was participating — to the historical society “because it was consuming my day.” Still, she’s considered starting another.

Asked what she wants future readers to learn from her journal, Larkin said: “Life goes on, you know, and it changes. I think it’s going to change in a lot of areas, but we can adapt.”

Six people from Portage and 17 from Baraboo have sent in submissions since the project launched April 2, according to Kara O’Keeffe of the state historical society. There are about 1,800 participants statewide.

Christian Overland, who leads the historical society, initially expected the project to end after 90 days. But as cases in Wisconsin continue to grow, he said the agency will keep accepting new submissions for the “foreseeable future.”

He sees the project as “giving a voice to the future,” as well as a gift to individuals’ legacies, because their contributions — which can be in any format, including videos, photos, handwritten journals and digital text — will be part of the WHS’ permanent collection. They will be digitized, unedited, and made available as a collection, used for scholarship and eventually displayed in a museum exhibit in Madison.