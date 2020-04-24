Volk Field Commander David May tapped as deputy adjutant general of Air for Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An officer currently serving at Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Camp Douglas has been appointed deputy adjutant general for Air in Wisconsin.

According to a news release from Captain Joe Trovato of the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin’s adjutant general Major General Paul Knapp announced the appointment of Brigadier General David May as deputy adjutant general for Air in Wisconsin on April 24.

“Brig. Gen. May is a fantastic officer, and he is exactly the kind of leader we need at the helm of the Wisconsin Air National Guard,” Knapp said. “He is a true professional, and I look forward to him taking the organization to new heights in the coming years.”

May started his career in 1996 after receiving his commission through the Air Force Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. After receiving his commission he went on to serve at stations in Nevada, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, Arizona, Kansas, Wisconsin and Japan. May was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Prior to receiving his commission, May earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Kent State University (Ohio) and a Master's Degree in music from the University of Michigan. In 2003 May earned a Doctor of Philosophy, Organization and Management from Capella University.