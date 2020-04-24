Volk Field Commander David May tapped as deputy adjutant general of Air for Wisconsin

An officer currently serving at Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Camp Douglas has been appointed deputy adjutant general for Air in Wisconsin.
According to a news release from Captain Joe Trovato of the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin’s adjutant general Major General Paul Knapp announced the appointment of Brigadier General David May as deputy adjutant general for Air in Wisconsin on April 24.
“Brig. Gen. May is a fantastic officer, and he is exactly the kind of leader we need at the helm of the Wisconsin Air National Guard,” Knapp said. “He is a true professional, and I look forward to him taking the organization to new heights in the coming years.”
May started his career in 1996 after receiving his commission through the Air Force Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. After receiving his commission he went on to serve at stations in Nevada, Virginia, Illinois, Texas, Arizona, Kansas, Wisconsin and Japan. May was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Prior to receiving his commission, May earned a Bachelor of Music degree from Kent State University (Ohio) and a Master's Degree in music from the University of Michigan. In 2003 May earned a Doctor of Philosophy, Organization and Management from Capella University.
He currently serves as the commander of Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Camp Douglas, where he oversees the Combat Readiness Training Center, the 128th Air Control Squadron and the 126th Weather Flight. May has served in this position since 2016.
As part of the appointment, May received a promotion from Colonel to Brigadier General which went into effect April 16.
“As the deputy adjutant general for air, he serves as the chief advisor to the adjutant general on all matters pertaining to Wisconsin Air National Guard programs, policies, operations, management and command and control of the Wisconsin Air National Guard,” Trovato said. “He also provides staff assistance guidance and direction concerning Air National Guard personnel, administration, training, recruiting and retention, and budgetary matters.”
May succeeds previous deputy adjutant general for Air in Wisconsin Brigadier General Gary Ebben, who retired after 38 years of service. May will be responsible for more than 2,300 airmen of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, including flying wings in Milwaukee and Madison, and the combat readiness training center at Volk Field.
“I’m humbled and honored to be selected to serve in this role,” May said. “I’m grateful for the trust and confidence the state’s leadership has placed in me, and I look forward to assuming this new position, building on the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s rich tradition and proud history, and leading the incredible and professional citizen airmen that serve with such pride and honor in our organization.”
An assumption of authority ceremony will be planned for a later date.
