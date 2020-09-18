Volk Field in Camp Douglas restores Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter shot down in Vietnam War

At his Ghost Rider reunion, the Airmen Eustice reconnected with informed him that the Vietnam Helicopter Association keeps a listing of all helicopters by number. After some further research through this database, Eustice discovered a familiar tail number—66-16171. The retired military officer knew what he had to do. Come the spring of 2020; he would pack up his RV, leave his Florida home, and hit the road for a small National Guard museum in Wisconsin. A great adventure for the spring of 2020.

The grass would have been green when Eustice arrived at Volk Field sometime in May 2020. Only a few steps from the Wisconsin National Guard Museum itself, he would find the weathered rotor blades of the aircraft he once knew, Huey 171. His feet fixed firmly next to the landing skids that he once stood upon, he would hoist himself (with approval) into the cockpit and look out over the prairie before him—one side of the glass witnessing the present—the other remembering the past. It would be a bittersweet moment. Machine and man connected yet again as the years melted away, and an Airman recollected another chapter of his life. But this vision for Eustice would not come to pass, as 2020 became the year of the virus, of COVID-19.