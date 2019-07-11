Nicholas Janz, 40, of Warrens, passed away July 1 after an accident at Volk Field Air National Guard Base. Janz was employed as a civilian maintenance specialist by the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs at the base since 2010.
According to Department of Military Affairs officials, Janz was working at the base July 1 replacing lightbulbs when he touched a live electrical source.
“The entire DMA family sends its thoughts and prayers to the Janz family during this difficult time,” a Department of Military Affairs statement said. “He will be remembered as a diligent and dedicated employee, and all of the Wisconsin DMA mourns his loss.”
On July 3, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered the United States and State of Wisconsin flags to half-staff in honor of Janz.
“Nicholas Janz was a diligent and dedicated Department of Military Affairs employee but also a devoted husband and father, loving son and brother and a loyal friend to many,” said Evers in a press release. “The people of Wisconsin, his family and community will remember his legacy.”
Janz is survived by his wife, Amy, and children ages nine, seven, and five. A GoFundMe campaign for Janz’s family has been established by a family friend, with donations going towards “any immediate costs and unforeseen future expenses” for Janz’s children.
The GoFundMe campaign surpassed its original goal by July 4, and has over $18,600 in donations.
