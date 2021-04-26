Volunteers help cleanup Downtown Beaver Dam

Saturday’s seventh annual Earth Day Cleanup was beyond successful, according to committee chairman Jon Abfall. The event consisted of trash collection, e-cycling, the planting of two trees and more.
“I have to thank everyone who showed up and participated in one way or another,” said Abfall. “It is through all of your efforts that we are helping the environment, and keeping Downtown Beaver Dam clean and green.”
The event is organized by the Downtown Beaver Dam Earth Day Committee. Two tree plantings followed collection — including a Spring Snow crabapple tree and a Skyline honey locust — in the 100 block of West Maple Street.
The Dodge County Center for the Arts was headquarters for the event and provided rest room facilities for the assembled crowd.
More than 30 individuals, young and old, showed up and were armed with supplies provided by the Beaver Dam Department of Public Works, the Beaver Dam Parks & Rec. Department, Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. and biodegradable feed bags courtesy of Propst Farms. A crew of volunteers from Kraft Foods also joined the effort, along with individuals and families.
Although large trash filled bags quickly, it was tiny items that were hardest to gather. Trash gatherers were uniform in their judgement that cigarette butts were the most prolific items throughout the downtown area.
For many of those present, picking up trash is a compulsion. Judy Bergeson, cleaning up the area of Tower Parking Lot, said, “I always pick up trash when I see it. Sometimes it’s embarrassing for me, but I can’t stand to see garbage where it shouldn’t be.”
Groups covered Maple Avenue, Center Street. Front Street, North and South Spring Street, Tower Parking Lot and the banks of the Beaver Dam River in the parking area.
E-Cycling was offered through the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Interquest, with dozens of cars lined up most of the morning to drop off electronics for a fee, and some for free.
At the tree planting ceremony Beaver Dam Parks and Recreation Supervisor and Urban Forester John Neumann shared some of the history of Arbor Day, assisted with planting by Joe Kern. Neumann was then honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Urban Forestry Council representative Wendy Braun.
“For the past 27 years John has been working to increase and diversify the City of Beaver Dam’s tree canopy. His knowledge, experience and humble nature has made him the go-to tree expert all across Dodge County,” Braun said.
Neumann accepted a plaque for the honor.