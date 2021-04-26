Volunteers help cleanup Downtown Beaver Dam

Saturday’s seventh annual Earth Day Cleanup was beyond successful, according to committee chairman Jon Abfall. The event consisted of trash collection, e-cycling, the planting of two trees and more.

“I have to thank everyone who showed up and participated in one way or another,” said Abfall. “It is through all of your efforts that we are helping the environment, and keeping Downtown Beaver Dam clean and green.”

The event is organized by the Downtown Beaver Dam Earth Day Committee. Two tree plantings followed collection — including a Spring Snow crabapple tree and a Skyline honey locust — in the 100 block of West Maple Street.

The Dodge County Center for the Arts was headquarters for the event and provided rest room facilities for the assembled crowd.

More than 30 individuals, young and old, showed up and were armed with supplies provided by the Beaver Dam Department of Public Works, the Beaver Dam Parks & Rec. Department, Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. and biodegradable feed bags courtesy of Propst Farms. A crew of volunteers from Kraft Foods also joined the effort, along with individuals and families.