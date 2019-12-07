The Volunteers of Prairie Ridge Health will hold a cookie walk Monday, Dec. 9, 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Prairie Ridge Health, 1515 Park Ave., in Columbus. Cookies are $8 per pound. For more information regarding the Volunteers of Prairie Ridge Health, call Patti Walker at 920-623-1280 or visit PrairieRidge.Health.
