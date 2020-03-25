Volunteers 'overwhelm' Sauk County organization

“I’m not a sitter,” Kienow said. “I’ve got to get out of the house.”

That insight of being stuck in her house, calling friends and hearing their low mood in the face of being unable to socialize, has shown her what people who are homebound may experience daily.

“Because of this, I can see what the older people go through every day,” Kienow said. “If they have nobody come to their house, we’ve been told before, we’re the only person sometimes they see. And I can see why.”

Baraboo Community Service Officer John Statz has been helping deliver meals as well. In the past, he has brought homebound residents food through Meals on Wheels. He noted Tuesday as he was loading bags into his police utility van that volunteers can see the importance of their work firsthand when they spend time helping others.

ADRC delivers both hot meals and frozen ones, Blodgett said. Volunteers deliver Monday through Friday. Hot meals go out to residents of Baraboo, Reedsburg and the Sauk City area. Frozen meals go out once a week, with different recipients getting deliveries on different days, depending on their location. There are five frozen meals and five “shelf-stable” meals, Blodgett said.