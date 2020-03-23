Volunteers sewing masks for healthcare facilities in Dodge County

As people are staying at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19, medical facilities across the country are looking for do-it-yourselfers to put their skills to good use.

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is one of those facilities asking for volunteers to sew face masks to alleviate the national shortage due to the pandemic.

Dan Moritz, volunteer spiritual care manager at MMC-BD, said the need is high.

“We’re already getting a huge response to our request for handmade masks. They are valued. What a great community we live in,” he said.

Sewn masks will be distributed to patients to help provide a protective barrier, so that medical-grade N95 masks may be conserved for healthcare providers.

Instructions to sew the masks can be found at bdch.com/community-support. The hospital will launder the masks before use.

Elastic needed to make the masks has been is short supply, so donations of extra elastic are welcome. Masks will be accepted with cloth ties if elastic cannot be found.

Moritz said gender neutral fabric colors would be appreciated.