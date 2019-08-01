MERRIMAC — The waterfront Memorial Park will once again fill with people Saturday for an annual festival that almost didn’t happen.
Merrimac Village Administrator Bob Geenen said a “lull in volunteers” forced the village to discontinue its community festival -- until community members stepped up to revive it.
Many people wanted to keep the tradition from dying, said Jennifer Morgan, a co-chairwoman of the new volunteer committee.
“A group of us got together, had a meeting and decided to take it on,” Morgan said. “We kind of developed a Merrimac Community Festival committee to try to bridge the gap and take ownership of it to make sure the event could happen.”
For around a decade, the village led the effort to plan raffles, tournaments, ski shows, live music and vendor fairs to raise money for park improvements along the shores of Lake Wisconsin. Geenen said the fire department ran it for a while before that.
Now in its 14th year, several community volunteers are taking the lead, though Geenen and other village staff members remain involved to help with the transition, he said.
“I think it’s a lot of work to run these events -- a lot of effort. It takes a lot of hands to get it done,” Geenen said.
Morgan noted the new group has met roughly every other week with a fluctuating number of participants. Timing issues prevented organizers from booking some of the old activities, such as a ski show, but she said they tried to replicate past festivals as best they could.
“The point was just to make sure that it’s a great event for the community. It brings families together,” Morgan said. “I think part of why I wanted to do this is to try to build a bench of people within the community that can take over some of the leadership roles from the people that have been doing it year over year, because, you know, they need help.”
This year, organizers added a bags competition and brought back entertainment like chicken-drop bingo -- one of Morgan’s favorites -- a horseshoe tournament, a clown, live music and 24 food and craft vendors. Other activities include a 5K fun run, helicopter rides and free ferry rides.
Morgan estimated the event should draw between 1,500 to 3,000 people to the village, which according to the last census has a population of fewer than 500.
The festival showcases the community for new area residents and will continue to use its proceeds to improve Merrimac parks, Morgan said.
“I’m just hoping it happens,” she said. “No hiccups and everybody’s happy, and that we learn from this and try to improve on it for the future.”
