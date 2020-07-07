Vote on Beaver Dam fire department referendum delayed

"It’s clear a referendum is the only way to solve the problem," Mannel said.

The council heard a debate over two hours between Mannel and Mayor Becky Glewen before deciding to delay the vote two more weeks. City council meetings generally do not allow for public comment during policy debates and the Zoom meeting format further restricted that. Council members Kara Nelson and Dan Doyle motioned to table the vote.

The vote to table was 7-5, with Ken Anderson, Kay Appenfeldt, Mick Fischer, Mike Wissell and Jack Yuds voting no. Heidi Freeby abstained and Therese Henriksen was absent.

Glewen said she thanks fire department leaders for their passion and commitment to the city, but doesn't think they, or the police and fire commission, have done their due diligence about having a referendum that costs residents more money. Glewen said just because she disagrees doesn't mean she doesn't support them or value what they do.

One core issue concerns two bonus services the fire department provides: inter-facility transport between healthcare facilities and paramedic intercepts with other communities. Glewen believes there should be more negotiations with the hospital, the county and with other local governments before the city starts hiring new personnel.