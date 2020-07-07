Vote on Beaver Dam fire department referendum delayed

The Beaver Dam Common Council tabled a vote on a possible fire department referendum for two more weeks after council members wanted time for more public input.
Fire Chief Alan Mannel is seeking a referendum question on the November ballot to fund six new firefighter/paramedic positions for the city — to go from 18 full-time staff to 24. There are 23 paid on-call personnel as well. The council has to approve forwarding the resolution question to the county by Aug. 25 to make the ballot.
If the resolution were on the ballot, voters would be asked to approve a property tax increase of 44 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, which would be a $66 increase on a $150,000 house. In 2021, the cost would be $487,000 plus a one-time loss of $330,000 in state aid under the "expenditure restraint" program. The cost for the additional personnel would be about $607,000 in 2026. There would be an expected savings in overtime of $110,000.
Mannel has been advocating for new staffing and a second fire station for years, saying calls have nearly tripled since 1997 without maintaining the proper backup. He is concerned about the city's expansion outward, new multi-family developments, weaker sprinkler codes and lack of support from state politicians.
The proposed referendum would only cover six new staff positions, not a second fire station.
"It’s clear a referendum is the only way to solve the problem," Mannel said.
The council heard a debate over two hours between Mannel and Mayor Becky Glewen before deciding to delay the vote two more weeks. City council meetings generally do not allow for public comment during policy debates and the Zoom meeting format further restricted that. Council members Kara Nelson and Dan Doyle motioned to table the vote.
The vote to table was 7-5, with Ken Anderson, Kay Appenfeldt, Mick Fischer, Mike Wissell and Jack Yuds voting no. Heidi Freeby abstained and Therese Henriksen was absent.
Glewen said she thanks fire department leaders for their passion and commitment to the city, but doesn't think they, or the police and fire commission, have done their due diligence about having a referendum that costs residents more money. Glewen said just because she disagrees doesn't mean she doesn't support them or value what they do.
One core issue concerns two bonus services the fire department provides: inter-facility transport between healthcare facilities and paramedic intercepts with other communities. Glewen believes there should be more negotiations with the hospital, the county and with other local governments before the city starts hiring new personnel.
She said she wants to have the best services, but worries about whether Beaver Dam taxpayers would end up subsidizing services outside the city, and whether new expenses will blow through any current revenues. She said without the two programs call volumes would be at 2009 levels and the city added two full-time personnel in 2015.
"I am about making smart, educated and informed decisions, and I’d like to do those on a collaborative level," Glewen said. She said collaboration is key for the long-term to save money, such as by sharing a reserve ambulance between agencies to save money or creating EMS districts. Conversations continue at the county level to address EMS staffing shortages.
Glewen also said she is frustrated there has only been one option presented, the serious prospect of a referendum, and proposed looking at concepts such as hiring two people to cover the highest call volume times, using EMTs on lower-level calls, working with social services for certain types of calls like mental health concerns and finding ways to reduce costs within the fire department.
Glewen said there will be financial unknowns the city has to plan for reduction in state funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic on top of the $330,000 the city would lose in the first year of the referendum under the expenditure restraint program if it were to pass.
Mannel said that the department's needs are immediate and the department needs more staff now. He said the main problem is low staffing when there are multiple 911 calls at once, creating a potentially dangerous situation, and that the mayor's proposals are either unrealistic or too far in the future and wouldn't address the main problem at hand anyway. Mannel added that the bonus programs only make up about a sixth of calls.
Ultimately, after a contentious two-hour meeting, the council voted to table to issue until July 21. Council President Cris Olson said it's in the issue of fairness as the council shouldn't allow comment for some residents and not others.
"If it gets tabled, you know that means it will kill the issue," Fischer said.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.