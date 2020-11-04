Voters approve $54.8 million Mauston School District referendum

The process will begin with a communications meeting on Nov. 5, followed by tours of newer elementary schools. District staff will look to what worked well for those newer schools while also questioning staff for what they would do over or change in those buildings.

“We’ll develop different groups within the school, the community, and begin the process of figuring out what the new school is going to look like,” Heesch said. “That was only one part of the referendum, but it was the biggest part of the referendum, so that’s our starting point.”

In the immediate future Heesch says there will be steps taken towards design and planning, but residents should not expect to “see shovels in the ground” until late spring or summer of 2021. Although the final timeline is not yet concrete, Heesch said the district is planning to have the new elementary school complete and running by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

While the referendum passed relatively easily, about 44 percent of voters in the district voted against the measure. Heesch said the district plans to keep all residents involved going forward, regardless of whether they supported or disapproved of the referendum.