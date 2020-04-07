Voters head to polls for Spring Election in Juneau County, Dells

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a controversial day of back and forth legal maneuvers by Gov. Tony Evers and GOP leaders throughout the state, voters in Juneau County and Wisconsin Dells headed to the polls April 7 to cast their ballots in the Wisconsin primary.
With every other state scheduled to vote in April postponing their primary or shifting to vote-by-mail only, Evers issued an executive order April 6 to postpone the election. The Wisconsin GOP immediately challenged the order and the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Republicans with a 4-2 vote split along party lines. The U.S. Supreme Court then issued a ruling, also along party lines and also in favor of the GOP, which partially blocked the extension of the absentee ballot deadline.
Clerks in each of the numerous municipalities in the region took steps to keep voters safe amidst the pandemic while also keeping the election running smoothly. In Mauston, the city decided to move the election from its usual place in city hall to the garage connected to city hall, which was previously used by the fire department.
“There’s more space to have it there and allow (voters) to keep their distance,” Mauston Clerk Diane Kropiwka said. “We’re having everyone sanitize their hands as soon as they walk in, we’re having them wear plastic bags (as gloves) after they sanitize.”
A similar scene played out in Wisconsin Dells, where Clerk Nancy Holzem spent time sanitizing surfaces while wearing a mask between assisting voters.
“We’re just trying to sanitize regularly, we’re giving out complimentary pens so no one touches the same pen,” Holzem said.
According to Holzem, about 50 people had stopped at city hall to vote in person by about 1:30 p.m., while the city had also sent out “hundreds” of absentee ballots.
In the town and village of Necedah, Necedah Village Administrator Roger Herried and Necedah Town Clerk Susan Kosinski decided to have voters for each municipality enter through separate doors, with village residents entering through the back of the building and town residents entering through the front doors.
“We have alcohol sanitizer spray, we’re wiping pens, we’re wearing gloves,” Kosinski said. “We split the doors to try to maintain distancing.”
Kosinski said she worked with the hardware store in Necedah to build a makeshift barrier out of PVC pipe and a clear shower curtain to help protect the poll workers by maintaining a barrier between the workers and those coming in to vote.
Herried said turnout would likely end up around normal levels for the village of Necedah, with 130 absentee ballots and 57 people voting in person by mid-afternoon. In the town of Necedah, Kosinski said she expected slightly lower turnout than usual.
“Before the pandemic I anticipated 800 ballots, though we usually get a little less than that,” Kosinski said. “Right now we have 405 absentee ballots sent out … and 130 people have showed up in person.”
New Lisbon Clerk Lisa Vinz erected a similar barrier in New Lisbon out of a couple shower curtains, which she hung from the ceiling between poll workers and the area for voters to present their identification. According to Vinz, 89 voters had been to the polls in person by 3 p.m., and 150 absentee ballots had been returned out of a total of 160 sent out.
Voter Brandon Luehman expressed his appreciation of the protective measures after exiting the polls in Mauston.
“They were very well organized, they took into account social distancing, it was very professionally done,” Luehman said.
Luehman said he tried to get an absentee ballot so he did not have to vote in person, but missed the March 30 deadline by a couple hours. While he said he does not have a strong opinion on the election continuing during the pandemic, he would prefer to vote electronically.
“It’s strange that they’re pushing social distancing but then asking people to come in to vote,” Luehman said.
Voter Kevin Strange, who said he works at the Tomah VA Medical Center in a COVID-19 unit, did not request an absentee ballot.
“I only did (absentee) once when I was in Afghanistan for the Scott Walker recall,” Strange said.
Strange said he was “fine” with voting in person.
“Yes, sir. I think the whole pandemic thing is a joke,” Strange said when asked about the decision to continue holding the election. “I want to be clear that’s only my opinion, the Tomah VA is taking this very seriously and is taking appropriate measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.“
Voters Mary and Earl Valentine requested absentee ballots, but decided to vote in person.
“There’s 30-40 people dying, and one case in Juneau County,” Earl Valentine said. “You’re fine if you’re informed about the Chinese Virus, and you can quote me on that, because I don’t like all this politically correct (terminology).”
As of Election Day, Juneau County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, while Wisconsin has 2,578 positive tests for the virus and 92 deaths.
Wisconsin Dells voters Zachary Fubry and Lily Dewitt said they appreciated the efforts of poll workers.
“It was my first time voting, and it was pretty much what I expected,” Fubry said.
Dewitt said she would not have voted in person, but had no choice as she did not yet receive her absentee ballot.
“It didn’t come in time,” Dewitt said. “It was weird to have things change yesterday, first we weren’t having the election and then we had to come in, thankfully I kept checking online.”
Results for the primary election will not be available until April 13 at the earliest, as absentee ballots must be postmarked as of April 7 and received by April 13.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
