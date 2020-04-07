Voters head to polls for Spring Election in Juneau County, Dells

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a controversial day of back and forth legal maneuvers by Gov. Tony Evers and GOP leaders throughout the state, voters in Juneau County and Wisconsin Dells headed to the polls April 7 to cast their ballots in the Wisconsin primary.

With every other state scheduled to vote in April postponing their primary or shifting to vote-by-mail only, Evers issued an executive order April 6 to postpone the election. The Wisconsin GOP immediately challenged the order and the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Republicans with a 4-2 vote split along party lines. The U.S. Supreme Court then issued a ruling, also along party lines and also in favor of the GOP, which partially blocked the extension of the absentee ballot deadline.

Clerks in each of the numerous municipalities in the region took steps to keep voters safe amidst the pandemic while also keeping the election running smoothly. In Mauston, the city decided to move the election from its usual place in city hall to the garage connected to city hall, which was previously used by the fire department.

“There’s more space to have it there and allow (voters) to keep their distance,” Mauston Clerk Diane Kropiwka said. “We’re having everyone sanitize their hands as soon as they walk in, we’re having them wear plastic bags (as gloves) after they sanitize.”