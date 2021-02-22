Wa Du Shuda returning to New Lisbon in new format

The New Lisbon American Legion’s efforts to create a memorial to honor military members from the area has hit a snag as the planned location for the memorial is owned by the state of Wisconsin.

American Legion member Roy Granger said the area in front of the New Lisbon American Legion abutting Welch Prairie Road is part of a state owned right of way. While the Legion has attempted to have the right of way annexed to either the Legion or the city, attempts have been unsuccessful thus far.

“They’re getting real reluctant to release that (land) to the city or the Legion to build the monument,” Granger said.

Granger asked the New Lisbon Common Council to consider allowing the installation of the memorial at the site of the creamery building.

“If we wanted to we could move the helicopter and tank and make it a military monument right out by the dam,” Granger said.

The project, which is expected to cost around $60,000, is set for completion by summer 2021. Granger said the Legion has already collected 345 names of veterans who will be inscribed on the stones, including 122 from the veteran’s forms the Legion distributed in the fall.