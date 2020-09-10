Waldvogels' offers clean fun with some changes this year

^pIt was not an easy decision, but Waldvogel’s Farm on Highway I will open Sept. 19 with safety in the forefront for the 2020 season.
^p“A lot of thought has went into this,” Mike Waldvogel said. “We wanted to offer a fun activity for families, but we also wanted it to be safe. It is definitely a weird and strange year though. However, we will be flexible in case we need to be.”
^pThe pumpkin farm, owned and operated by the Waldvogel family, has been a center of fall fun for more than 30 years. There are over 60 attractions at the with special activities occurring on the weekends.
^p“We added two acres for the activities to spread things out,” Waldvogel said. “We have lots of space. I looked at it last night and the activity area is the size of 38 Lambeau Fields.”
^pEmployees will wear masks or work behind plastic shielding.
^p“Certain things will not be open like the café,” Waldvogel said.
^pInstead, food trucks will be brought in to offer more food options than were available in the past.
^p“It will give you kind of a fair experience,” Waldvogel said. “We worked hard to get them here on some of the weekends.”
^pVisitors will be ecouraged to buy tickets in advance online to reduce contact and lines, but Waldvogel said it is possible to buy tickets at the farm. Season tickets are not available this year in case a shutdown is needed.
^pWaldvogel said there is an additional train to help reduce lines and provide individual spaces for passengers on the train. Caramel apples will still be fresh but will be pre-packaged.
^pSanitation crews will clean the grounds over the weekends, and Waldvogel said they will close on Mondays for a deep cleaning.
^p“This place will be a lot cleaner than my house,” Waldvogel said.
^pWeekdays, the farm will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
^pWaldvogel said it is one of the best pumpkin crops they have had at the farm. The pumpkins are sold at $5 for any size so anyone wanting the larger ones should come in September.
^p“We planted 40 types of pumpkins, and there are some really nice pumpkins out there,” Waldvogel said. “You can get something that you won’t be able to get somewhere else.”
^pThe wagons for the pumpkin patch are being rebuilt with fewer seats, Waldvogel said.
^pWeekends are busier with many themes including the unicorn theme which the maze was designed after this year, Waldvogel said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
