Waldvogels' offers clean fun with some changes this year

^pIt was not an easy decision, but Waldvogel’s Farm on Highway I will open Sept. 19 with safety in the forefront for the 2020 season.

^p“A lot of thought has went into this,” Mike Waldvogel said. “We wanted to offer a fun activity for families, but we also wanted it to be safe. It is definitely a weird and strange year though. However, we will be flexible in case we need to be.”

^pThe pumpkin farm, owned and operated by the Waldvogel family, has been a center of fall fun for more than 30 years. There are over 60 attractions at the with special activities occurring on the weekends.

^p“We added two acres for the activities to spread things out,” Waldvogel said. “We have lots of space. I looked at it last night and the activity area is the size of 38 Lambeau Fields.”

^pEmployees will wear masks or work behind plastic shielding.

^p“Certain things will not be open like the café,” Waldvogel said.

^pInstead, food trucks will be brought in to offer more food options than were available in the past.

^p“It will give you kind of a fair experience,” Waldvogel said. “We worked hard to get them here on some of the weekends.”