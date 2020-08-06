Walk to Fight Suicide planned for Dodge County

A Walk to Fight Suicide will be held at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Oct. 3 to help those who have been affected by suicide to find support while showing others they are not alone.
Karen Sempf, the walk chairperson, said there will be both virtual and in person options for the walk which will be held beginning at 9 a.m.
Sempf said Church Health Services is partnering with her to put togehter the walk.
“One of the services Church Health Services, a United Way Agency, provides to children and adults from low income households is mental health services,” said Bev Beal Loeck. Director of community outreach and events at Church Health Services.
Beal Loeck said there are some shocking statistics about children and mental illness such as:
• 50% of cases of mental illness begin by age 14
• 50% of students with mental illness drop out of school
• 70% of youth in juvenile justice systems have a mental illness
• 90% of those who die by suicide have an underlying mental illness
“To help those children in need, we have formed partnerships with several area school districts and private schools of which Beaver Dam is one of them,” Beal Loeck said. “Our counselors spend time in each school building where they can meet with the children and work with the staff.”
Church Health Services is a member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Beal Loeck said the organization is committed to helping to remove the stigma associated with mental illness and to increase the accessibility of counselors to children who are in need.
“CHS staff members are excited to be a part of this year’s walk,” Beal Loeck said.
The Dodge County Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of about 550 Out of the Darkness overnight community and campus walks that are held throughout the country. Last year, the walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention.
Sempf said people will check in at 9 a.m. and be able to walk the fairgrounds from 10 to 11 a.m.
“No one walks alone,” Sempf said.
Sempf became aware of the walks when she lived in Walworth County.
“One of my best friends lost her daughter to suicide,” Sempf said.
When she moved to Dodge County after getting married, she wanted to bring the walks here.
“There is always a need,” Sempf said, who added the closest ones are in Dane and Milwaukee counties.
Sempf said she was introduced to Church Health Services who agreed to partner in bringing the walk to Dodge County.
The walk is not timed, but there will be an opening ceremony, Sempf said.
“They will then meander through the fairgrounds for the walk,” Sempf said. “They don’t come for the exercise. They come for support.”
Beads are worn by participants that tell a portion of someone’s story: did they lose a child, parent, husband, friend or are they battling suicidal thoughts themselves.
There will be resource booths for people to look through as well, Sempf said.
Participants can register online or the day of the event.
“If people feel uncomfortable because of the pandemic and flu season, they can be virtual walkers to show their support,” Sempf said.
All money raised goes to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Sempf said she has a goal for $10,000 to be raised for the Dodge County walk, although no one has to pay to do the walk.
Anyone who raises $150 or more will receive a T-shirt.
Those wanting to do the walk can register at afsp.org/dodgecounty.
