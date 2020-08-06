Walk to Fight Suicide planned for Dodge County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Walk to Fight Suicide will be held at the Dodge County Fairgrounds on Oct. 3 to help those who have been affected by suicide to find support while showing others they are not alone.

Karen Sempf, the walk chairperson, said there will be both virtual and in person options for the walk which will be held beginning at 9 a.m.

Sempf said Church Health Services is partnering with her to put togehter the walk.

“One of the services Church Health Services, a United Way Agency, provides to children and adults from low income households is mental health services,” said Bev Beal Loeck. Director of community outreach and events at Church Health Services.

Beal Loeck said there are some shocking statistics about children and mental illness such as:

• 50% of cases of mental illness begin by age 14

• 50% of students with mental illness drop out of school

• 70% of youth in juvenile justice systems have a mental illness

• 90% of those who die by suicide have an underlying mental illness