Walmart reaffirms claims to lower property tax bill in Beaver Dam

With the 2020 bill in, Walmart reemphasized claims in court that its property taxes in Beaver Dam are too high.

Walmart sued the city of Beaver Dam in Dodge County Circuit Court a year ago, claiming the assessed values for the Walmart store at 120 Frances Lane and the Walmart Distribution Center at 115 Distribution Way are too high.

In 2019, the store was assessed at about $9.8 million in value, but Walmart claimed the value should be closer to $7.4 million. The value of the distribution center was assessed at about $41.3 million, but Walmart claimed the value should be $26 million. Lower property values mean lower property taxes.

The city of Beaver Dam denies the claims. Accurate Appraisal determines property values for the city. Officials from the firm refuse to talk to the media.

Walmart waived its right to a hearing before the city's Board of Review about the issue in May to instead take the issue directly to court. After the assessed value of the Walmart properties stayed the same in 2020, the corporation refiled its claims in court last week to reflect that it's challenging both years of property values. The city and Walmart have negotiated in the past for reassessment and lower taxes.

