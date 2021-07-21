Walmart sues Beaver Dam over property taxes, again

Walmart has filed more lawsuits against the city of Beaver Dam seeking to lower its property assessments and get a refund on the property taxes already paid.

Walmart has a store in Beaver Dam, 120 Frances Lane, and a distribution center, 115 Distribution Way. The store is valued at $9.06 million, and the distribution center is valued at $40.72 million. In four lawsuits filed this month, Walmart claims that the store should actually be valued at $4.96 million, and the distribution center should be valued $27.5 million.

Lowering the property values would lower Walmart's property taxes, shifting more of the tax burden onto other owners in the city. Walmart has already paid roughly $1.2 million in taxes at the current values for 2020, according to county records, but is seeking a refund if necessary. The company made similar claims in lawsuits filed in 2019, for which an October trial is scheduled.

Municipalities around Wisconsin have faced the so-called "dark store loophole," where large corporations seek to have their high-traffic stores valued as if they were empty buildings.

Some communities in Wisconsin have reached settlements with companies over assessments, but others have won in court against companies that brought legal action to lower their taxes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}