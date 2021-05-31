Warm weather returns for Baraboo's first outdoor Memorial Day ceremony since 2018

For the first time since 2018, Baraboo veterans and loved ones gathered Monday for a Memorial Day ceremony at Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Last year’s services were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the prior year’s were rained out, forcing the ceremony to move to the local Legion headquarters, said Rosie Cummings, who serves on the Veterans Memorial Committee.

Being back together to honor the nation’s fallen soldiers, “I think it means a lot to everyone,” she said.

“I think it means a lot to the families of the veterans, the deceased veterans’ families. I see a lot of people here today that I have never seen before, and that’s encouraging because we need very much to love our veterans, both those that have deceased and the ones that are still living,” Cummings said.

Baraboo resident Tim Higbee, who served in the Army from 1975-2000, said he understood why Memorial Day services were canceled last year. Without them, “I remembered those that I knew that died in uniform myself,” he said.

Higbee said the event, though smaller than usual, was “well done.”

“Everything was well done, nice speech,” he said.