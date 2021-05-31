Warm weather returns for Baraboo's first outdoor Memorial Day ceremony since 2018

For the first time since 2018, Baraboo veterans and loved ones gathered Monday for a Memorial Day ceremony at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Last year’s services were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the prior year’s were rained out, forcing the ceremony to move to the local Legion headquarters, said Rosie Cummings, who serves on the Veterans Memorial Committee.
Being back together to honor the nation’s fallen soldiers, “I think it means a lot to everyone,” she said.
“I think it means a lot to the families of the veterans, the deceased veterans’ families. I see a lot of people here today that I have never seen before, and that’s encouraging because we need very much to love our veterans, both those that have deceased and the ones that are still living,” Cummings said.
Baraboo resident Tim Higbee, who served in the Army from 1975-2000, said he understood why Memorial Day services were canceled last year. Without them, “I remembered those that I knew that died in uniform myself,” he said.
Higbee said the event, though smaller than usual, was “well done.”
“Everything was well done, nice speech,” he said.
Featured speaker Bill Antonakis of Wisconsin Dells, a retired U.S. Coast Guard commander, took the podium under partly sunny skies, birds chirping nearby. He thanked the Veterans Memorial Committee and George Stopper of American Legion Post 26, along with members of other local service organizations, “for ensuring that this important day is recognized.”
Antonakis said he remembers his years in the Coast Guard as some of the most exciting of his life, though “a few are cast with sadness.”
“Comparing my time to all the veterans that have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country is just not possible and something I would never try to do,” Antonakis said. “However, the gratitude I feel for every one of those fallen heroes is real and the appreciation for American veteran is undeniable.”
The ceremony began with a prayer led by Legion Post 26 chaplain Jerry Kinnamon and featured a gun salute, flag raising, placing of wreaths and live music by the Driftless Brass Quintet. Cummings read the names of veterans who have died in the last two years. As a COVID-19 precaution, organizers did not include the ceremony of placing flowers on the water at the Ash Street bridge near Water Street.
“I just want to thank everybody that came today,” Cummings said in an interview after the services, “and now our committee will be starting to work on the Veterans Day program, so hopefully, Nov. 11, we’ll be able to do that.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.