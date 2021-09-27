WATCH NOW: 1,000 pound pumpkins grown by Baraboo resident

Jim Pierce is going all out in his new hobby with his very pumpkin harvest this fall, growing two nearly one ton pumpkins in his garden at his home just outside Baraboo.

Pierce entered his first competition at the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest scheduled for Oct. 2-3. The two pumpkins he plans to enter in the weigh-off competition, both named Betty and Wilma, weigh an estimated over 1,000 pounds each sitting in a tent growing in the family garden he calls “Pierce’s Patch.” Each pumpkin took four-and-a-half months to grow, he said.

“It’s my first attempt at it so we are going to see what everybody else is capable of when we go that thing (the competition),” he said.

His brother, Travis, is part owner of one of the competition pumpkins and even helps with tending to the pumpkins. Travis Pierce will enter his pumpkin in the competition since only one entry is allowed per person in a pumpkin weigh off.