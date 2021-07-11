 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: 2021 Garden Tractor Daze in Portage
Well over 800 tractors were on display July 10 for the third day of Garden Tractor Daze at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Portage. Organizer Bret Esse said attendees traveled from states all over the U.S., including California, Texas, Missouri, Kentucky and Florida, as well as one who came from Canada. The 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19, making this year’s the 10th.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

