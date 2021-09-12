Watch Now: 9/11 remembered at Beaver Dam Pepper Festival

The 8th annual Beaver Dam Pepper Festival was held Saturday at the Park Village Shopping Center in Beaver Dam.

Attendees were treated to family-friendly entertainment, an apple-pepper pie eating contest and a longest pepper contest.

A variety of Beaver Dam Pepper food and refreshments were available. Vendor booths were also on the grounds for at which people could shop.

Organizer Diana Ogle told the crowd, “It is a labor of love to put this event together to honor this crazy little Hungarian pepper that came here from Apatin, Hungary in the late 1800s and 1900s.”

The festival landed on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A brief program was presented at 2 p.m. to honor local law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.

“We all know where we were 20 years ago; it was an emotional day for all of us,” said Ogle, who then asked for a round of applause for all first responders and veterans present at the festival.

