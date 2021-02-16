WATCH NOW: A Madison College-Portage lab in the time of COVID-19

Madison College instructor Catarina Poehnelt leads a nursing assistant class and lab Feb. 9 at the Portage Enterprise Center. Madison College-Portage plans to continue this spring and fall with mostly online classes and some hybrid or in person.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Susan Endres
Baraboo News Republic reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today