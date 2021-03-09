 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Area educators vaccinated at Baraboo High School
comments

WATCH NOW: Area educators vaccinated at Baraboo High School

{{featured_button_text}}

More than 800 area educators from the Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Lodi school districts, three Baraboo parochial schools and Madison College’s Reedsburg and Portage campuses got their first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday during a mass vaccination clinic at Baraboo High School coordinated by SSM Health.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News