WATCH NOW: Area educators vaccinated at Baraboo High School

More than 800 area educators from the Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Lodi school districts, three Baraboo parochial schools and Madison College’s Reedsburg and Portage campuses got their first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday during a mass vaccination clinic at Baraboo High School coordinated by SSM Health.
