WATCH NOW: Baraboo area celebrates circus heritage

Circus permeated the Baraboo area over the weekend.
Middleton couple Greg and Iris Foote spent most of Saturday taking their children, 6-year-old Max and 1-year-old Avery, to the various hotspots for this year’s Circus Celebration. They hit Circus World Museum in the morning, riding an elephant for the first time and watching the big top show, and later headed to Baraboo’s college campus to watch an aerial performance by the Terhune Trio Circus and a magic show.
“It was impressive, knowing how old they are and they must have been practicing for years,” Greg Foote said of the aerialists, who were between the ages of 11 to 14.
“I love how they are really into their characters, with the music and the performance,” Iris Foote said.
Max’s favorite part of Circus World was seeing performer T. J. Howell ride his unicycles around the ring. But the Footes said their youngest was afraid of the clown, “Mr. Bill” Machtel, a Circus World veteran from the 1990s.
Anya Seffrood, 13, of Spring Green, watched the aerialists and the magic show, performed by recent Baraboo High School alumnus Jacob Carignan, with her family.
“I like it. It’s really nice,” she said of the Circus Celebration. Seffrood said she particularly liked the aerial performance because it reminded her of being in circus camp.
Organized by the Big Top Parade committee, including the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce and Circus World, the weekend’s festivities also included live music at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus, trolley tours highlighting historic circus sites around Baraboo and a Sunday car show at Slumberland Furniture.
Over the last decade, the Big Top Parade and celebration have drawn tens of thousands of tourists to the Baraboo area. After canceling both in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee decided to make some changes to hold the event this year, sans parade.
“Obviously this is a brand-new event for us, because we couldn’t do the parade, so we had to come up with some creative way to get people to come to town,” said Darren Hornby, executive director of the Chamber.
Turnout was “great,” Hornby said, estimating about 2,000 people had filtered in and out of the festivities at UW-Baraboo by mid-afternoon Saturday. He thanked Circus World, Baraboo State Bank and other sponsors that made the celebration possible.
He said the Forward! Marching Band and the Lodi Soon To Be Famous Band, both of which performed Saturday, always participate in the Big Top Parade. They and the other entertainers this year “have a tie to what we’ve done in the past, so it was fun to invite them back to do this kind of in a new format,” Hornby said.
The highlight of this year’s event, he said, is the “parade of elephants,” featuring 15 large fiberglass pachyderms that were painted by local artists and installed at various locations around the Baraboo area. They will remain up for the rest of the summer.
“Almost everybody I’ve talked to have at least seen some of them so far today and have plans of either seeing the rest this weekend or coming back to Baraboo at a later date to do all of them again,” Hornby said.
Nine-year-old Emma Jones and her mother, Sarah, of Baraboo, spent Saturday afternoon locating and getting selfies with each elephant. Emma Jones' favorite one is planted in front of Ho-Chunk Gaming. She said they were “cool” as a substitute for the parade.
Her mom agreed.
“I like it,” Sarah Jones said. “It gets everybody out and about, and finding the elephants and enjoying it all over town.”
