WATCH NOW: Baraboo area celebrates circus heritage

Organized by the Big Top Parade committee, including the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce and Circus World, the weekend’s festivities also included live music at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus, trolley tours highlighting historic circus sites around Baraboo and a Sunday car show at Slumberland Furniture.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Over the last decade, the Big Top Parade and celebration have drawn tens of thousands of tourists to the Baraboo area. After canceling both in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee decided to make some changes to hold the event this year, sans parade.

“Obviously this is a brand-new event for us, because we couldn’t do the parade, so we had to come up with some creative way to get people to come to town,” said Darren Hornby, executive director of the Chamber.

Turnout was “great,” Hornby said, estimating about 2,000 people had filtered in and out of the festivities at UW-Baraboo by mid-afternoon Saturday. He thanked Circus World, Baraboo State Bank and other sponsors that made the celebration possible.