WATCH NOW: Baraboo concert series kicks off July 1 with opera

Educational opera company La Musica Lirica kicks off Baraboo’s Concerts on the Square Thursday. The 2021 concert series starts at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 26 in front of the Sauk County Courthouse.
La Musica Lirica is being hosted this summer by the Al. Ringling Theatre, where ticketed shows run from July 11-22. The opera company will perform one more free show in the Baraboo area, “Suor Angelica,” at 2 p.m. July 18 at Durward’s Glen.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Susan Endres
Baraboo News Republic reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today