WATCH NOW: Baraboo craft bar hosts Christmas carol sing-a-long

Shawndell Marks and Joe Veit, both of Baraboo, led a Christmas carol sing-a-long Dec. 22 at Con Amici Craft Bar in downtown Baraboo.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Susan Endres
Baraboo News Republic reporter
