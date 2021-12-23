 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Baraboo craft bar hosts Christmas carol sing-a-long
Shawndell Marks and Joe Veit, both of Baraboo, led a Christmas carol sing-a-long Dec. 22 at Con Amici Craft Bar in downtown Baraboo.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

