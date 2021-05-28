WATCH NOW: Baraboo gym teacher gets Excellence in Education Award

Diane Flesch, physical education teacher at Baraboo High School, received the 2021 Excellence in Education Award, sponsored by the Baraboo Class of 1956 and administered through the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, in a surprise announcement after a staff meeting May 27.

It has been given to one secondary-level teacher in the district each year since 2007, making Flesch its 15th recipient. She has worked in the district for 27 years.

