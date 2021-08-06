WATCH NOW: Baraboo mayor, state rep take pie to the face at annual clown workshop

Baraboo clown Greg DeSanto threw shaving-cream pies in the faces of Mayor Rob Nelson, state Rep. Dave Considine, local children and parents Thursday morning at Ochsner Park as the Baraboo public library and the International Clown Hall of Fame, which DeSanto directs, brought back their annual clown workshop after missing a year due to COVID-19.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Susan Endres
Baraboo News Republic reporter
