 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Baraboo mayor, state rep take pie to the face at annual clown workshop
0 Comments

WATCH NOW: Baraboo mayor, state rep take pie to the face at annual clown workshop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baraboo clown Greg DeSanto threw shaving-cream pies in the faces of Mayor Rob Nelson, state Rep. Dave Considine, local children and parents Thursday morning at Ochsner Park as the Baraboo public library and the International Clown Hall of Fame, which DeSanto directs, brought back their annual clown workshop after missing a year due to COVID-19.

+41 GALLERY: Baraboo library brings back clown workshop, pie-throwing contest

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News