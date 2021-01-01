WATCH NOW: Baraboo zoo rings in the new year with new bear cub Miska

Gries said she’s “adjusting very well.” At about 60 pounds now, Miska has gained roughly 20 pounds in the last month. Over the next three or four years, she will continue to grow, first getting tall and lanky and then filling out until she’s 250-300 pounds fully grown, Gries said.

Miska shouldn’t get as large as the zoo’s previous female black bear, BerryBoo, who suffered from obesity. Zookeepers have been able to start Miska off at a young age with the right diet and exercise, unlike BerryBoo, Gallagher said.

Her meals, currently an “omnivore chow,” change depending on the season in order to reflect what would be available to them in the wild. She eats some proteins, fruits and vegetables, all measured out to make sure she’s not over- or underfed, Gries added.

“It’s a vet-approved diet, so we know that we’re doing what they recommend, and hopefully we’ll get a good, healthy, strong bear,” she said.

Officials are searching for a second bear to partner with Miska, according to Hardy, who expects to find one in early 2021. He said they only accept wild animals if they can’t be released back into the wild.