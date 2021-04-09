WATCH NOW: Baraboo's Circus World to bring back live performers from its past this summer

“I am just so looking forward to going back home, and it’s my hope to welcome everybody,” Machtel said, noting the safety measures Circus World will have in place to prevent further spread of the disease. “I’m not going to let the audience pet the clown this year … but we’re not going to stop living life and we’re going to bring the circus back.”

Though he usually works in an act with other clowns -- notably Jimmy “Happy" Williams -- this year he will perform solo.

He’s expecting audiences to be surprised by his act, which he characterized as “exotic, funny and fowl.” He said he’s often performed with animals, including a duck and a chicken, and this year will be no different.

“It’s going to be exotic, that’s for sure. Exotic animals were part of Ringling Family Circus, and I think you’re going to see exotic and funny,” he said.

When the lights are turned down under the big top, “it turns into a really magical place,” Machtel said. “And when I come out of that curtain, I know those kids are … going to bust a gut, they’re going to laugh and their parents are going to look at their funny, little, sugar-covered faces and their covered tongues and the parents are going to laugh, and that’s what we do.”

