WATCH NOW: Baraboo's Ochsner Park Zoo to get new orphaned bear cub from Alaska

There are a couple of cubs caught in the state most years, he said, but that depends on how many places have vacancies for them. Each spring, area biologists receive a list of zoos and sanctuaries across North America that have placements for certain animal species, Dorendorf said. A permitting biologist coordinates the placement, he added.

Placement is the biggest challenge with bears, Dorendorf said, noting that they have long life spans that are even longer in captivity, so most zoos don’t have vacancies.

If there isn’t placement available, Dorendorf said he likes to “give the animal the benefit of the doubt” that it will survive and leave it in the wild. However, if it becomes a nuisance -- such as walking into homes and garages after people feed it -- Fish and Game has to “remove” it, he said.

“The thing that people don’t realize a lot of the time is they’re small and cute now, but next year they’ll be bigger and eventually it’ll be a safety issue,” he said. “In cases like that, we cannot keep them around.”

Luckily for this bear cub, which Dorendorf said was likely born in January or February, Baraboo’s zoo has an opening. Its bear exhibit has been empty since female BerryBoo died over the summer at 22 years old, Hardy said.