WATCH NOW: Baraboo's Ochsner Park Zoo to get new orphaned bear cub from Alaska

An orphaned bear cub from Alaska is slated to move to Baraboo’s Ochsner Park Zoo once the permitting process, which is currently on hold, is resolved.
Baraboo Parks & Recreation Director Mike Hardy said his department started the permit process to acquire the bear, but an Alaska Department of Fish and Game staff member left their position, putting animal transfers on hold until the vacancy is filled.
“So, technically it’s not confirmed,” he said Friday. “We’re about 98% sure or whatever, and Alaska Zoo is holding a cub for us. … We’re kind of at the mercy of Alaska Fish and Game as far as when we get it.”
Ross Dorendorf, an area wildlife management biologist for Alaska Fish and Game, confirmed Monday that a female black bear cub captured in Ketchikan, Alaska, was intended for placement in Baraboo.
Prior to catching it, the department had to make sure there was a facility with a permit and the space available to house it, Dorendorf said. On Sept. 23, he caught it using a net on the deck of someone’s home, put it in a kennel and shipped it to the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, where it remains while awaiting transfer.
“What we think happened with this cub was that the sow originally had two cubs and that the sow, along with one of the cubs, was hit on the side of the road, and then this one started going through a neighborhood looking for food,” Dorendorf said.
There are a couple of cubs caught in the state most years, he said, but that depends on how many places have vacancies for them. Each spring, area biologists receive a list of zoos and sanctuaries across North America that have placements for certain animal species, Dorendorf said. A permitting biologist coordinates the placement, he added.
Placement is the biggest challenge with bears, Dorendorf said, noting that they have long life spans that are even longer in captivity, so most zoos don’t have vacancies.
If there isn’t placement available, Dorendorf said he likes to “give the animal the benefit of the doubt” that it will survive and leave it in the wild. However, if it becomes a nuisance -- such as walking into homes and garages after people feed it -- Fish and Game has to “remove” it, he said.
“The thing that people don’t realize a lot of the time is they’re small and cute now, but next year they’ll be bigger and eventually it’ll be a safety issue,” he said. “In cases like that, we cannot keep them around.”
Luckily for this bear cub, which Dorendorf said was likely born in January or February, Baraboo’s zoo has an opening. Its bear exhibit has been empty since female BerryBoo died over the summer at 22 years old, Hardy said.
Another previous occupant, known as BugABoo, was euthanized in the summer of 2019 at 20 years old. Both bears were considered elderly and at the end of their normal lifespan, Hardy said.
In addition to BerryBoo, four other Ochsner Park Zoo animals died within the last year, all due to old age or a health condition, Hardy said: a goat, a prairie dog, a great horned owl and a lynx.
“We’ve had the same amount of deaths for the last probably 10 years in a row,” Hardy said. “We pretty much average three or four a year.”
The zoo also has been steadily acquiring new animals, gaining two emus, four baby goats, an otter, a lynx, an opossum, a skink and a duck this year, he said.
