WATCH NOW:: Beaver Dam Community Band takes stage after 700 days of not performing

It was a special night for the Beaver Dam Community Band Wednesday when it performed in front of an audience for the first time in 700 days.

“Let me say welcome back to beautiful Swan Park,” Mike Throndsen said on Wednesday night. “This is a site a couple of months ago that none of us knew we were going to see. And here we are and boy does it feel good.”

Throndsen said it was the first concert in front of a live audience for them since July 24, 2019.

“In case you forgot who we are, we are the Beaver Dam Community Band,” Throndsen said. “We are so glad to be back.”

Throndsen said the series they performed could be called musical comfortable food.

The Wednesday night concerts in Swan Park are provided by the Beaver Dam Activities and Services Department. The first concert of the season was on June 16.

"It was wonderful to welcome the Beaver Dam Community Band back to the Swan Park Band Shell again this year," Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services Department administrator Jana Stephens said. "They put a great deal of time, effort and planning into their return to the stage, and it made everyone’s heart happy to hear them perform at the park for the first time in nearly two years."