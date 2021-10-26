Watch Now: Beaver Dam drops mask requirement at middle school and high school

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano showed area schools rates of students and staff who have had COVID and pointed out that all the districts were at less than 1 percent including Beaver Dam.

“Our responsibly on the board is to do what is best for the students, and that means all the students,” board member Marge Jorgensen said.

The responsibility of the board includes those students with health issues, Jorgensen said. It is the board’s responsibility to take care of all students.

Board member Mary Kuntz said she would like to keep course with the plan where the masks would become optional when COVID case numbers go down.

“I get the trajectory based on data, but I also know CDC numbers go where they need to be,” Prieve said.

Prieve said he did not see the mask requirement being lifted this year if the current guidelines were followed and said he would like to do something more similar to other districts like Mayville and West Bend who require masking where masking is only required when COVID rise above a certain percent

“If masks work, why doesn’t our data show a number significantly different than other schools where masks are optional?” Board president JoAnne Tyjeski asked.