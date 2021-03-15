WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam fundraiser concludes as car sinks

From the shores of Tahoe Park one thing is clear, spring has sprung, or at least the ice on Beaver Dam Lake has cracked open.

Beaver Dam Police Department’s car-through-the-ice fundraiser came to an end late Saturday night when water filled the inside of the vehicle and it sunk. Nothing but a bit of its roof was visible Sunday.

The raffle ticket holder who correctly picked March 13 as the day the car would go down will soon have some cold hard cash to collect. If more than one person selected the right date, they will be entered into a drawing for prizes. First place wins $400, second place receives $200, third place gets $100 and the next eight places win $25.

Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz of the Beaver Dam Police Charities spearheaded the fundraiser after receiving permission from the DNR. Wally’s Auto donated the car and removed its engine, transmission and all harmful fluids before it was placed on the ice so as not to contaminate the lake.

Local Scout Troop 6724 used donated paint from Sherwin-Williams to make the vehicle look like a squad car. And support came from other businesses, as well. Mick Fischer Trophy & Engraving Shop provided the advertising signage for the raffle and Johnny’s 66 volunteered to remove the car from the lake once the ice is gone.