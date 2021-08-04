Watch Now: Beaver Dam groups collaborate to colorize downtown art center

Young bright faces are working to bring colorful spaces to Beaver Dam.
Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services Department took its Camp Tahoe participants on a short field trip Tuesday morning for an art activity at the Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.
When they arrived the group found plain fence boards stretched across sawhorses under an outdoor canopy. Their task was to add some pizzazz to the boards with lots of vivid acrylic paints.
“This is our first collaborative effort with the Beaver Dam Community and Services Department,” said DCCA Board Member Kraig Kasten. “We’re trying to not be the end-all of art at the center, but be part of the art making.”
Through conversations with BDCAS recreation supervisor Joan Hohenstein, DCCA offered its space for the weekly day camp’s painting activity.
Camp Supervisor Marisa Boehler said up to 18 kids, aged 5-12, participate in sports, arts and crafts, games, water play, and nature and science activities during the camp program at Tahoe Park.
“We talked about ideas for the fence painting last week and did some drawings, but some kids are just making it up as they go along today,” she said.
The letters BDCAS were part of the campers’ design, along with paintings of the lake and sun. Camper Auburn Brzezinski said she painted a sprinkler on one of the boards to represent the camp’s water activities.
Camper Isaac Rowell painted a board with his sisters, Alayshia and Catalina. He said he wasn’t sure what to paint at first, but then inspiration hit.
“I was just painting it black, but then thought it’d be kind of cool to make a space theme by splattering colors on it,” he said.
In addition to the board painting, the kids drew with colored chalk on the sidewalk and were invited to paint rocks that will be placed in front of the parking lot fence when it’s completed.
Kasten said he hopes the joint effort with BDCAS is the start of something more.
“We want to see kids here more often and are willing to work with other groups, too. They’re having a lot of fun and they can come back and bring people to see their fence boards and then come inside and tour the art center.”
Going forward, Dodge County Center for the Arts plans to be open every Thursday from 4-7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Thursdays will be designated as a community art night for all ages, with a tentative starting date of Aug. 12.
For more information, go to dodgecountyarts.org.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.