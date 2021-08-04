Watch Now: Beaver Dam groups collaborate to colorize downtown art center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Camper Isaac Rowell painted a board with his sisters, Alayshia and Catalina. He said he wasn’t sure what to paint at first, but then inspiration hit.

“I was just painting it black, but then thought it’d be kind of cool to make a space theme by splattering colors on it,” he said.

In addition to the board painting, the kids drew with colored chalk on the sidewalk and were invited to paint rocks that will be placed in front of the parking lot fence when it’s completed.

Kasten said he hopes the joint effort with BDCAS is the start of something more.

“We want to see kids here more often and are willing to work with other groups, too. They’re having a lot of fun and they can come back and bring people to see their fence boards and then come inside and tour the art center.”

Going forward, Dodge County Center for the Arts plans to be open every Thursday from 4-7 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Thursdays will be designated as a community art night for all ages, with a tentative starting date of Aug. 12.

For more information, go to dodgecountyarts.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.