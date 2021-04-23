Watch Now: Beaver Dam High School marching band's pregame performance

Beaver Dam is playing its homecoming football game tonight at H.H. Derleth Field – in April – as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change traditions.

It's also parents night and senior night. Seniors from both teams will be recognized at the game because the Fort Atkinson players were not able to host a senior night on their own turf.

There was no homecoming parade this spring, but the Beaver Dam High School Marching Band was scheduled to play its pregame show on the track for spectators. Tonight’s performance was canceled due to a COVID-related contact that involved the band program.

The band directors stated the program has been fortunate to make music together this year. The decision was made with an abundance of caution to ensure future spring performances will not be affected.

