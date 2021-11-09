Watch Now: Beaver Dam High School presents 'Fiddler on the Roof'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Natalie Franke plays the matchmaker in the musical and said the cast worked hard to learn accents for their dialogue.

“We had to break out of our 2021 personalities and it was really challenging to speak in a Jewish accent,” she said.

Director Mark Lefeber said he reached out to UW-Madison’s Center for Jewish Studies to help the cast understand the show’s historical/cultural context.

“We have dug in more on the culture of this show than we ever had before,” he said. “I don’t know if audiences will notice it but I thought it was important for the kids to learn.”

In the midst of the musical’s love stories, Tevye is concerned about anti-Jewish demonstrations and sentiments in his community. He examines his Jewish beliefs and questions how he can walk the pathway of his faith when the world around him is changing.

Lefeber said “Fiddler on the Roof” is known for its focus on traditions.

“This show helps us analyze when it is okay to break away from a tradition,” he said. “The pandemic shut some traditions down entirely and we need to decide if they’re necessary to bring back.”