 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Beaver Dam High School presents 'Fiddler on the Roof'
0 Comments
alert featured

Watch Now: Beaver Dam High School presents 'Fiddler on the Roof'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wedding dance

"Fiddler on the Roof" cast members balance bottles on their heads while rehearsing a wedding dance Sunday at Beaver Dam High School. From left are Kadon Hoffman, Warrick Gochenaur, Lindsay Mangan, Owen Nill, Erin Bates and Evan Stearns. View a photo gallery and video at wiscnews.com/bdc.

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam High School students rehearse "Fiddler on the Roof." The musical production runs Nov. 11-14 in the school auditorium.

A fall tradition returns to Beaver Dam High School this week as the auditorium reopens to in-person audiences for its student musical.

“Fiddler on the Roof,” with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, will be performed Thursday through Sunday by about 40 cast members and a full pit orchestra.

The award-winning Broadway musical is set in a small town in rural Russia in 1905 where the narrator, Tevye, is raising five daughters. At that time, it was Jewish custom for a matchmaker to choose husbands for the daughters, but Tevye’s daughters wanted to marry for love.

This production is different than last year’s musical which was performed with masks, while social distancing for a livestreamed audience only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Karl Wiedler, who portrays Tevye, said he’s happy to be back interacting with others on stage.

“This show is very story-driven. It focuses a lot on characters and how their relationships grow and change over time, and the factors that influence the change,” he said.

Wiedler said period costumes, make-up and beards helped transform the students into the roles they are playing.

“It’s so much easier to get into character with everything added,” he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Sabbath prayer

Tevye, played by Karl Wiedler, leads his family in the Sabbath prayer during Sunday's rehearsal of "Fiddler on the Roof" at Beaver Dam High School. From left are Natalie Fields, Elise Mangan, Wiedler, Rachel Falkinham and Warrick Gochenaur. The musical runs Nov. 11-14 at BDHS.

Senior Natalie Franke plays the matchmaker in the musical and said the cast worked hard to learn accents for their dialogue.

“We had to break out of our 2021 personalities and it was really challenging to speak in a Jewish accent,” she said.

Director Mark Lefeber said he reached out to UW-Madison’s Center for Jewish Studies to help the cast understand the show’s historical/cultural context.

“We have dug in more on the culture of this show than we ever had before,” he said. “I don’t know if audiences will notice it but I thought it was important for the kids to learn.”

In the midst of the musical’s love stories, Tevye is concerned about anti-Jewish demonstrations and sentiments in his community. He examines his Jewish beliefs and questions how he can walk the pathway of his faith when the world around him is changing.

Lefeber said “Fiddler on the Roof” is known for its focus on traditions.

“This show helps us analyze when it is okay to break away from a tradition,” he said. “The pandemic shut some traditions down entirely and we need to decide if they’re necessary to bring back.”

Tickets are available at the door or online at bit.ly/BDHSdrama.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

If you go

What: “Fiddler on the Roof”

Where: Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam

When: 7:30 p.m. Thurs. - Sat., 2 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: Available at the door or online at bit.ly/BDHSdrama; $12 adults, $9 seniors/students

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How will the shipping crisis impact the holidays

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods, Faith Lael
Obituaries

Woods, Faith Lael

BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries …

Burris, Eric Paul
Obituaries

Burris, Eric Paul

NORTH FREEDOM—Eric Paul Burris, age 46, of North Freedom, Wis., passed away unexpectedly and tragically on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, after a day …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News