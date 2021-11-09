Watch Now: Beaver Dam High School presents 'Fiddler on the Roof'

A fall tradition returns to Beaver Dam High School this week as the auditorium reopens to in-person audiences for its student musical.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, will be performed Thursday through Sunday by about 40 cast members and a full pit orchestra.
The award-winning Broadway musical is set in a small town in rural Russia in 1905 where the narrator, Tevye, is raising five daughters. At that time, it was Jewish custom for a matchmaker to choose husbands for the daughters, but Tevye’s daughters wanted to marry for love.
This production is different than last year’s musical which was performed with masks, while social distancing for a livestreamed audience only due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Senior Karl Wiedler, who portrays Tevye, said he’s happy to be back interacting with others on stage.
“This show is very story-driven. It focuses a lot on characters and how their relationships grow and change over time, and the factors that influence the change,” he said.
Wiedler said period costumes, make-up and beards helped transform the students into the roles they are playing.
“It’s so much easier to get into character with everything added,” he said.
Senior Natalie Franke plays the matchmaker in the musical and said the cast worked hard to learn accents for their dialogue.
“We had to break out of our 2021 personalities and it was really challenging to speak in a Jewish accent,” she said.
Director Mark Lefeber said he reached out to UW-Madison’s Center for Jewish Studies to help the cast understand the show’s historical/cultural context.
“We have dug in more on the culture of this show than we ever had before,” he said. “I don’t know if audiences will notice it but I thought it was important for the kids to learn.”
In the midst of the musical’s love stories, Tevye is concerned about anti-Jewish demonstrations and sentiments in his community. He examines his Jewish beliefs and questions how he can walk the pathway of his faith when the world around him is changing.
Lefeber said “Fiddler on the Roof” is known for its focus on traditions.
“This show helps us analyze when it is okay to break away from a tradition,” he said. “The pandemic shut some traditions down entirely and we need to decide if they’re necessary to bring back.”
Tickets are available at the door or online at bit.ly/BDHSdrama.