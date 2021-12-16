 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Beaver Dam High School presents holiday instrumental concerts
Watch Now: Beaver Dam High School presents holiday instrumental concerts

A jazzy holiday

As a member of Jazz I, Brandyn Zahs performs a drumset solo in "A Chili Pepper Christmas" Monday night at Beaver Dam High School. Also pictured are Brock Klumpers on bass and Ben Pintar on baritone saxophone.

 Kelly Simon

The Beaver Dam High School Wind Ensemble concludes Wednesday's holiday band concert by performing "Sleigh Ride."

The sounds of the season could be heard coming from the Beaver Dam High School auditorium this week.

The BDHS music department presented its instrumental holiday concerts under the direction of Russell Diggins, Kyle Henrickson and student teacher Andrea Geiger.

Monday night the high school orchestra and extra-curricular Jazz I and Jazz II bands took the stage. And on Wednesday evening, the green band, gold band and wind ensemble played a variety of festive tunes.

Upcoming district-wide instrumental events in the New Year include the String Fling on Monday, Jan. 24 and Parade of Bands on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

