WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam High School student honor local veterans

A longstanding tradition at Beaver Dam High School returned Thursday when Beaver Dam High School National Honor Society invited veterans into the school for its Veterans Day ceremony.

Beaver Dam and communities throughout the area went back to having the ceremonies on Thursday. Ceremonies were skipped last year in order to prevent spread of COVID-19 and precautions were taken Thursday to keep the veterans safe.

In Beaver Dam, the ceremony was similar to previous years, but masks were used by the National Honor Society members and some of the veterans. The traditional breakfast was replaced with pastries and coffee.

Student Will Kaufmann welcomed the veterans to the program and introduced the Beaver Dam High School brass quintet performing the "Star Spangled Banner."

“If someone has done military service, they have earned a title of veteran and more,” Gracie Halfman said, quoting the Joanna Fuchs poem, “The Best on Earth: A Veterans Day Tribute. “They earn our deep respect and admiration; that they are special no one can ignore.”

Lilly Lisko and Sadie De Vries also spoke during the ceremony and Good Old Acapella performed the "Armed Forces Medley."

"Taps" was performed by Jessica Redman.