WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam’s Rechek’s Food Pride is being sold but family influence will remain

Rechek’s Food Pride in Beaver Dam is being sold to its longtime store director and a partner.
Store owner Brett Rechek said he is selling the store to store director Max Gritzmacher and Jason Nillssen, who comes from a family in the grocery business.
“Max has been part of this store for 30 years so he knows the Rechek way, and he will learn new ways of doing business,” Rechek said. “The business will still be Rechek’s Food Pride. All the employees will stay the same. They are staying on at their same wages, the same vacation, same benefits and Max is going to be an integral part of why that happens, and that is why I and JoDee decided this is the right time.”
Rechek said JoDee and him will no longer be at the store, but they will be the only one's missing. The décor will stay the same and people working at the store will be the same.
“I don’t even think if we announced it that people would even notice there was a change,” Rechek said.
“I am very excited to be an owner of the store and partner with Jason Nillssen,” Gritzmacher said. “I think he will bring a new set of eyes and new ideas, but again we are Rechek’s Food Pride, and we plan to remain the same going forward. The great thing about this is all our department managers will be here, and all of our employees. And we plan on being Rechek’s Food Pride making Grandpa Rechek’s brats and sausage and all the things you have come to know and love in Rechek’s Food Pride will still be in place, and hopefully you will not notice a difference.”
Rechek said it was a few years earlier he had planned to sell the store, but it was a great opportunity for the future of the building.
“I wanted to make sure this store was in the right hands,” Rechek said.
“For the customers who have been with us for the last 36 years, thank you it has been a real pleasure,” Rechek said.
Rechek has been in the grocery business for 37 years and started at Lauer’s Food Mart, which had stores in Fond du Lac, Waupun and Beaver Dam. His father had been a manager at Lauer’s and held positions in Fond du Lac and Waupun over the years.
“I came to Beaver Dam full-time in 1984, and my dad came over to be the supervisor of both Beaver Dam and Waupun in 1985,” Rechek said.
Rechek said he loves Beaver Dam and is not moving from the town, but wants to volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul, but first there is a surgery that JoDee will have done.
“It is not a super major surgery but we will move on from there,” Rechek said.
Gritzmacher said he does not have changes planned at the store right away but hopefully down the road there will be some new ideas in the store.
Nillssen has ownership in 8 or 9 grocery stores, and Gritzmacher said he is hoping that will bring some news ideas to the store.
The date of closing has not been determines as licenses have to change names such as for the alcohol or tobacco sale, but it should occur at the end of July or early August.