WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam’s Rechek’s Food Pride is being sold but family influence will remain

Rechek’s Food Pride in Beaver Dam is being sold to its longtime store director and a partner.

Store owner Brett Rechek said he is selling the store to store director Max Gritzmacher and Jason Nillssen, who comes from a family in the grocery business.

“Max has been part of this store for 30 years so he knows the Rechek way, and he will learn new ways of doing business,” Rechek said. “The business will still be Rechek’s Food Pride. All the employees will stay the same. They are staying on at their same wages, the same vacation, same benefits and Max is going to be an integral part of why that happens, and that is why I and JoDee decided this is the right time.”

Rechek said JoDee and him will no longer be at the store, but they will be the only one's missing. The décor will stay the same and people working at the store will be the same.

“I don’t even think if we announced it that people would even notice there was a change,” Rechek said.