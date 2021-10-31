Watch Now: Beaver Dam's Fall Downtown Fest deemed a success

Mayor Becky Glewen thanked those who made the new park possible after Tom Ptaschinski cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“It’s one thing to have a vision and to put it out there, but you need this whole community to get behind it and make things work and happen and it’s all because of each one of you, so thank you so, so much,” she said.

The 100 block of Front Street was closed to traffic as people shopped and trick-or-treated at local businesses. A staging area proved to be a hot spot as spectators gathered to view ladies dressed in black pointy hats perform a witches’ dance/flash mob. Other events include a One Voice children’s choir performance, an exercise demonstration from Get Fit, the Swinging Beavers square dancers and the Beaver Dam K-9 Unit.

Beaver Dam Police Officer Ryan Schneider introduced Boomer, a six-year-old German shepherd, to the comunity. The pair are a new addition to the force, having previously served in Waupun.

“He’s dual purpose, he does apprehension and drugs tracking,” said Schneider.