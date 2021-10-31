 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Beaver Dam's Fall Downtown Fest deemed a success
Watch Now: Beaver Dam's Fall Downtown Fest deemed a success

Pumpkin bowling

Blake Tonn III hopes for some pin action as he participates in pumpkin bowling Saturday afternoon during Beaver Dam's Fall Downtown Fest.

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

A highlight of Beaver Dam's Fall Downtown Fest on Saturday was the Witches' Dance Flash Mob.

Scarecrows, skeletons, superheroes and more filled the sidewalks Saturday for Beaver Dam’s Fall Downtown Fest.

Hundreds turned out for the city festival’s return; it was a brand new event in 2019 only to be shelved last year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The day kicked off with the official opening of Castor Park on the corner of Front and Center streets. Private donors, as well as in-kind donations, funded the entire redevelopment project.

Those donors include: Ptaschinski Construction (in memory of Gerald Sr. and Butch Ptaschinski), White Construction, Alliant Energy, Neuman Pools Inc., McKinstry’s Home Furnishings, the Adam and Nicole White family, Apache, Able Signs & Lighting, Tom & Judy Heffron Family Fund – Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, MEC, K & B Landscaping, WDS Construction, Moraine Park Technical College, McCallum Electric, W & D Navis, Countryside GM, Bennett Landscaping, Mayor Becky Glewen, Community Development Manager Mary Vogl-Rauscher and Hope Ostrander, statue designer.

Vogl-Raucher said the centerpiece beaver statue will be known as “Beaver Dan.”

A sign bearing the names of contributors was installed as the park’s backdrop, near the two murals created in 2017 by The Walldogs – an international mural painting alliance.

Mayor Becky Glewen thanked those who made the new park possible after Tom Ptaschinski cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“It’s one thing to have a vision and to put it out there, but you need this whole community to get behind it and make things work and happen and it’s all because of each one of you, so thank you so, so much,” she said.

The 100 block of Front Street was closed to traffic as people shopped and trick-or-treated at local businesses. A staging area proved to be a hot spot as spectators gathered to view ladies dressed in black pointy hats perform a witches’ dance/flash mob. Other events include a One Voice children’s choir performance, an exercise demonstration from Get Fit, the Swinging Beavers square dancers and the Beaver Dam K-9 Unit.

Meeting Boomer

Under the watchful eye of Police Officer Ryan Schneider, right, Paisley Larson and Derek Jorata pet Boomer, the newest addition to Beaver Dam's K-9 Unit. The cousins were trick-or-treating at local businesses during Beaver Dam's Fall Downtown Fest on Saturday.

Beaver Dam Police Officer Ryan Schneider introduced Boomer, a six-year-old German shepherd, to the comunity. The pair are a new addition to the force, having previously served in Waupun.

“He’s dual purpose, he does apprehension and drugs tracking,” said Schneider.

Activities could be found at every turn at the festival organized by Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. Kids crawled through a box maze, participated in a scavenger hunt, decorated gourds, listened to spooky stories, went pumpkin bowling and waited in line for balloon animals.

Dodge County Center for the Arts board member Chris Frinak said it was an “amazing day” with more than 300 people viewing the center’s latest exhibit or creating a make-and-take project.

The Beaver Dam Area’s Chamber of Commerce costume contest had well over 150 kids participating.

Executive Director Tracy Propst exclaimed, “Oh boy this is going to be tough for our judges! How can we only pick 20 top costume winners?”

The festive atmosphere did not die down as afternoon activities concluded. A “Zombie Walk” took place for adults, with live music on the docket at Ooga Brewing Co., Thirsty Beaver and Stormy’s into the evening hours.

The witches even got out their broomsticks for an encore performance of their dance in the dark.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

