WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam's Memorial Day ceremony set

Beaver Dam veterans groups are planning to observe Memorial Day by returning to a traditional in-person public ceremony on the holiday.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony was canceled in 2020 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. In its place, veterans recorded in advance a private service and roll call of the dead that could be viewed online.

American Legion Auxiliary member Lois Levenhagen said committee members have been very busy “trying to get back to normal” for Monday’s Memorial Day program.

“It’s been quite a year with this pandemic making it hard to have a full funeral for our deceased veterans,” she said. “With this Memorial Day ceremony we wish to honor those veterans who’ve served in order to preserve our country’s freedoms.”

The program starts at 10:15 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Oakwood Cemetery, east of Highway 151 on Highway 33. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1163 is hosting this year’s ceremony. The service will include the reading of the names of veterans who have passed away in the past year.

“We’ll try to set up everything using social distancing and recommend everyone wear a mask,” said Levenhagen.

