WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam's Memorial Day ceremony set

Beaver Dam veterans groups are planning to observe Memorial Day by returning to a traditional in-person public ceremony on the holiday.
The annual Memorial Day ceremony was canceled in 2020 due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. In its place, veterans recorded in advance a private service and roll call of the dead that could be viewed online.
American Legion Auxiliary member Lois Levenhagen said committee members have been very busy “trying to get back to normal” for Monday’s Memorial Day program.
“It’s been quite a year with this pandemic making it hard to have a full funeral for our deceased veterans,” she said. “With this Memorial Day ceremony we wish to honor those veterans who’ve served in order to preserve our country’s freedoms.”
The program starts at 10:15 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Oakwood Cemetery, east of Highway 151 on Highway 33. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1163 is hosting this year’s ceremony. The service will include the reading of the names of veterans who have passed away in the past year.
“We’ll try to set up everything using social distancing and recommend everyone wear a mask,” said Levenhagen.
There will be some park benches available for use, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for additional seating.
“We’re honored to have Major Peter Woreck of the U.S. Army Reserves as our guest speaker for this year’s memorial service,” she said.
Woreck lives in Beaver Dam with his wife and three children. He is a graduate of Randolph High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from Ripon College and a master’s degree from Marian University. He is the district facilities and safety officer with the Beaver Dam Unified School District.
Woreck enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1999 and is currently assigned to the 432nd Civilian Affairs Battalion in Green Bay. His deployments include Operation Enduring Freedom – Afghanistan and Operation Atlantic Resolve.
The Beaver Dam High School and St. Katharine Drexel marching bands will provide patriotic music during the ceremony. The playing of “Taps” will follow a rifle salute.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Veterans Center, 300 Beichl Ave., Beaver Dam, at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, call Chuck Staab 920-887-8247, Del Yaroch 920-885-6903 or Lois Levenhagen 920-887-0642.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.