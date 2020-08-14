WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam's theater history to be depicted in new mural

Photographs from the theater group’s history were compiled and Congdon and Cournoyer used computer technology to break the pictures down before incorporating them into the design.

“We’re purposely making it so that the people aren’t that recognizable in order for the mural to be representative and timeless,” said Harper.

Congdon described the mural as a walk through BDACT history as well as a tribute to every aspect of community theater. All three theater homes are depicted starting with the WISCONSIN Cinema where the very first show “Harvey” was performed in 1964. Next the theater moved to the Spring Street location and finally to its new home on Maple Avenue.

“Community theater is for everyone,” said Congdon. “A spotlight shines through the center of the mural highlighting everything that brings a performance to the stage — tech crews, artists, makeup, musicians, costume designers, directors and actors — both children and adults.”

Work on the mural continued as time allowed, but the three women were busily designing and painting the set for BDACT’s musical production of “Annie” and Cournoyer had his hands full with “The Laramie Project” play. Then, a few months later, the coronavirus pandemic significantly slowed down the process.