WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam's theater history to be depicted in new mural

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Fine Arts Center is temporarily closed to the public, but work is still going on behind the scenes.
BDACT artists Mary Colstad-Miller, Laura Congdon, Devon Cournoyer and Roni Harper are in the process of creating a 23 x 5-foot mural to be displayed in the center’s entrance lobby.
Annette Kamps, one of the organization’s charter members, conceived the idea for the mural. She thought it would complement other murals in Beaver Dam and provide the perfect finishing touch to the new arts center.
The team of artists collaborated on a design concept last summer for the huge “Theater for Everyone” mural that highlights the theater’s history and its many opportunities for participation.
After putting their plan to paper, they faced the challenge of where the work could be constructed and painted. At that time the Fine Arts Center had a full schedule of shows and programs. Not only were people continuously passing through the entrance lobby, but there was also constant activity throughout the center with the building of show sets, rehearsals, meetings and other needs. No on-site space could really accommodate such a large project.
Jim and Jan Metz, owners of the former Kornely store, offered space in their building for the artists to work. The location just across the alley from BDACT was the perfect location to set up shop. Roy Johnson constructed and mounted several panels together and the team began sketching.
Photographs from the theater group’s history were compiled and Congdon and Cournoyer used computer technology to break the pictures down before incorporating them into the design.
“We’re purposely making it so that the people aren’t that recognizable in order for the mural to be representative and timeless,” said Harper.
Congdon described the mural as a walk through BDACT history as well as a tribute to every aspect of community theater. All three theater homes are depicted starting with the WISCONSIN Cinema where the very first show “Harvey” was performed in 1964. Next the theater moved to the Spring Street location and finally to its new home on Maple Avenue.
“Community theater is for everyone,” said Congdon. “A spotlight shines through the center of the mural highlighting everything that brings a performance to the stage — tech crews, artists, makeup, musicians, costume designers, directors and actors — both children and adults.”
Work on the mural continued as time allowed, but the three women were busily designing and painting the set for BDACT’s musical production of “Annie” and Cournoyer had his hands full with “The Laramie Project” play. Then, a few months later, the coronavirus pandemic significantly slowed down the process.
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep casts, crews and audiences safe, the Fine Arts Center show schedule has been postponed until next year. The decision was made to transport the mural to the theater’s entrance lobby where the artists could complete the work.
A group of volunteers including Patrick Lutz, Phil Miller, Jim McMillan, Kim Doyle, David Saniter, Gary Taurick, Billy Petersen, Dan Doyle and the artists, carried the giant canvas from the Kornely building to the theater a couple weeks ago, where several took on the taxing job of mounting it to the wall.
Now that the mural canvas is at its permanent home, it is visible to passersby who can safely view the work in progress through the lobby windows on the west side of the building.
Harper said the first time she helped paint a stage set in Beaver Dam she was 12 years old, working alongside Jerry Kamps for “The King and I.”
“What I’m loving about this piece is that it will be staying here for a long time. For 50 years I’ve been making things that get torn down and thrown away and now I’m doing something I love that is inclusive and represents all that theater is about,” she said.
Upon completion of the mural, BDACT will commemorate the mural to charter members Roger and Marilyn VanHaren in honor of their lifelong dedication to the community theater.
The reopening date of the Fine Arts Center is not yet set as the pandemic is still a fluid situation. In the meantime, BDACT is providing virtual entertainment, including new Reader’s Theater productions featuring community theater actors at bdact.org.
