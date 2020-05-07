WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam's water ski show team faces summer of uncertainty

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Summer fun in Beaver Dam is changing because of the coronavirus pandemic and organizers fear the Beaverland Must-Skis 25th anniversary season is in jeopardy.

Under normal conditions, the water ski team would have started practicing this week in preparation for its traditional show debut at Tahoe Park on Memorial Day.

But this year is definitely not normal.

The team relies on USA Water Ski, a nonprofit water skiing association, to provide sanctioning for sport discipline activities which in turn provides liability insurance via the Must-Skis’ association membership. Information regarding the status of sanctioning is expected within the next two weeks.

“We’re currently unable to practice and the state’s Safer at Home order certainly casts doubt on our ability to do any shows for now,” said Erich Zellmer, Must-Skis board member.

Spring is an important part of the year for show ski teams as planning, preparation and operational costs are intensifying.