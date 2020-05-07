WATCH NOW: Beaver Dam's water ski show team faces summer of uncertainty

Summer fun in Beaver Dam is changing because of the coronavirus pandemic and organizers fear the Beaverland Must-Skis 25th anniversary season is in jeopardy.
Under normal conditions, the water ski team would have started practicing this week in preparation for its traditional show debut at Tahoe Park on Memorial Day.
But this year is definitely not normal.
The team relies on USA Water Ski, a nonprofit water skiing association, to provide sanctioning for sport discipline activities which in turn provides liability insurance via the Must-Skis’ association membership. Information regarding the status of sanctioning is expected within the next two weeks.
“We’re currently unable to practice and the state’s Safer at Home order certainly casts doubt on our ability to do any shows for now,” said Erich Zellmer, Must-Skis board member.
Spring is an important part of the year for show ski teams as planning, preparation and operational costs are intensifying.
The Beaverland Must-Skis typical summer schedule includes 13 free Sunday night shows for crowds watching from Tahoe Park. The 90-member team also does a couple shows on Fox Lake and annually competes in the Wisconsin State Tournament. This year’s competition is slated for July 16-19.
Zellmer said he’s hopeful the water ski season will go on, at least in some way.
“We are still preparing for the season with getting equipment ready,” he said. “But we’re also preparing for the reality of a loss of 50% of our income from show, concession and advertising revenue.”
He also anticipates membership numbers will decline if the team can’t take to the water, which would significantly affect revenue.
“It’s frustrating being in limbo like this — not knowing if the season will be canceled or having to quickly ramp up and move forward,” he said.
Team members are concentrating their efforts on annual fundraisers to support the organization. Crews are available for spring dock and boatlift installation. Email ez@mustskis.com for more information.
