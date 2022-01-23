Watch Now: Cabin Fever Fest returns to Beaver Dam

The addition of a two-mile cleared path on the lake from Tahoe to Waterworks Park for people to walk or ski was made possible through the efforts of volunteer Jonas Zahn. BSA Troop 6838 is hosting a Luminary Lake Walk on a half-mile portion of the path (one mile round-trip) from 6-8 p.m. The Scouts will have a bonfire going with glow sticks, s’more kits and hot drinks for sale.

Non-outdoor enthusiasts, or those who may need a break from the cold, will find lots to do at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St. A Winter Market featuring almost 30 vendors will be on site selling everything from jams and jellies to jewelry and blankets.

Magician Daryl Rogers will entertain at 11 a.m. and a jigsaw puzzle competition will run from noon-2 p.m. Six teams will race to complete a puzzle to win a prize.

“It’s a real pretty winter scene of 300 pieces and shouldn’t be too intimidating,” said Hohenstein.