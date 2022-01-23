Watch Now: Cabin Fever Fest returns to Beaver Dam

Cabin Fever Fest returns to Beaver Dam Saturday with expanded locations for more winter activities.
The family-friendly festival, traditionally held at Crystal Lake Park, was paused in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now in its 13th year, organizers have added Tahoe Park, The Watermark and local businesses to the mix.
“It’s all around town for all around fun,” said Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Recreation Supervisor Joan Hohenstein, “We decided to make it a citywide event so that’s not all weather dependent.”
Most activities are free and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
Put on hats, mittens and snowpants and head to Crystal Lake Park, N7190 N. Crystal Lake Road, to go sledding, cross country skiing or disc golfing (equipment is not provided). Ice skates will be available in the warming shelter courtesy of Elks Lodge 1540. There will be free hot chocolate, children’s activities and an opportunity to share s’mores with the Mayor Becky Glewen from 12:30-2 p.m. Frosty’s Fosters will sell concessions on site, as well.
New this year is a dog and sled photo shoot with the H2M2 –WI group (Husky Huddle & Malamute Mingle).
An ice skating rink on Beaver Dam Lake is available at Tahoe Park, 95 La Crosse St. (equipment not provided). The warming house will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m.
The addition of a two-mile cleared path on the lake from Tahoe to Waterworks Park for people to walk or ski was made possible through the efforts of volunteer Jonas Zahn. BSA Troop 6838 is hosting a Luminary Lake Walk on a half-mile portion of the path (one mile round-trip) from 6-8 p.m. The Scouts will have a bonfire going with glow sticks, s’more kits and hot drinks for sale.
Non-outdoor enthusiasts, or those who may need a break from the cold, will find lots to do at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St. A Winter Market featuring almost 30 vendors will be on site selling everything from jams and jellies to jewelry and blankets.
Magician Daryl Rogers will entertain at 11 a.m. and a jigsaw puzzle competition will run from noon-2 p.m. Six teams will race to complete a puzzle to win a prize.
“It’s a real pretty winter scene of 300 pieces and shouldn’t be too intimidating,” said Hohenstein.
Many local businesses throughout the city will have special offerings on Saturday as part of Cabin Fever Fest, including: free hot chocolate and s’mores at Dam Chicken, 300 S. Spring St.; latte, soup and sandwich specials at Great Harvest Bread, 128 Front St.; free hot chocolate and snowball cookies at McKinstry's Home Furnishings, 131 Front St.; free treats and kids activity at Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio, 120 Front St.; make & take ice sun catcher from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Nest Vitality, 106 Front St.; a scavenger hunt at Dodge County Historical Society, 103 Park Ave.; treats at Active Outfitters, 223 S. Spring St.; bonfires, ice shanties, live music at OOGA Brewing Co., 301 S. Spring St.; hot drink specials and music by Casey Wescott from 7-11 p.m. at Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St.; and free gym usage including walk/run track, sauna and whirlpool from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (teens welcome with a parent and indoor shoes are required).
“There’s no reason to stay home Saturday. We have snow and it’s going to be beautiful,” said Hohenstein. “Come out and play, there’s something for everyone to do.”
For more information and the latest updates, go to City of Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department on Facebook or call 920-887-4639.
