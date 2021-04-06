WATCH NOW: Chicks at Baraboo Children's Museum

A special springtime exhibit at the Baraboo Children's Museum features eight newly hatched chickens and six quail chicks April 5, in addition to the remaining six quail eggs and four chicken eggs. Manager Sara Noll said the exhibit, which teaches about egg development, will be up for another two weeks. After that, the chicks will be given to community members who have requested them and have shown they know how to take care of chickens, she said.