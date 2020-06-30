WATCH NOW: City of Columbus holds hearing on Christopher Columbus monument

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbus Common Council’s committee of the whole is holding a public hearing Tuesday about the petition to remove the city’s statue of Christopher Columbus.

High school student Abbi Adams started an online petition this month to remove the statue that has received nearly 1,900 signatures as of Monday evening.

The Columbus statue stands near the intersection of Highways 16/60 and 151 on state owned land. Dan Amato, longtime owner of the Columbus antique mall and museum, gave the statue to the city in 2012.

A counter petition, started by Columbus resident Jack Sanderson asks the city to support the protection and maintenance of the statue. That petition has received 430 signatures as of Monday evening.